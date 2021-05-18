Advertisement

Kentucky county’s bus driver shortage leads to early end of school year

By Gray Media
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in LaRue County Schools will start their summer break four days early as the school year will now end on May 21.

The school district announced through their social media that the decision was influenced due to a shortage of bus drivers for the last week of school.

With testing for students already completed, four banked instructional days will be used to move the last day of school up to this Friday.

“We are currently at risk of not having enough drivers the last week of school due to many unforeseen circumstances,” a post by LaRue County Schools reads. “The very real reality, if the board had not voted to make this change to the calendar, is that we would have had to resort to NTI for the remainder of the year at short notice and involve the creation of countless paper packets due to laptop pickup occurring this week.”

LaRue County Schools said individual schools will be contacting students and their families on changes to any extracurricular activities in the coming days.

