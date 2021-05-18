Advertisement

Lexington offers more relief for small businesses

Mayor Linda Gorton delivers her third State of the Merged Government address.
Mayor Linda Gorton delivers her third State of the Merged Government address.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Small Business Economic Recovery Program in Lexington started Tuesday, May 18.

It’s the second round of economic stimulus grants for small businesses in Lexington.

Small businesses with 50 or fewer employees and restaurants with 100 or fewer employees are eligible for up to $25,000 in assistance. It’s an effort to help places still struggling to make a final push as we inch our way toward normalcy.

The main difference in this year’s program is small businesses must meet benchmarks for additional employment and payroll.

Companies that don’t meet the benchmarks will have to pay back the grant on a scale related to their performance.

Businesses must also meet certain criteria in order to apply.

They must be in Lexington, they must have been open since Jan. 1, 2021, they must be able to retain or exceed current employment and payroll levels, and they must be up to date on their taxes.

Mayor Linda Gorton said local businesses give Lexington the money needed to provide services for people who live in the city. She said this program will help with what’s hopefully the last leg of the pandemic.

“Everything will be opened up wide this summer and this will help them you know kind of get across that boundary to really sore as our economy picks up.” Mayor Gorton said.

$2.5 million has been set aside for the program. Some of that money is going toward administrative costs to keep it running.

You can apply for the program by visiting this link.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear says cutting off the supplemental federal payments to unemployed Kentuckians...
Beshear: Ending extra jobless aid now would hurt economy
Fayette County Public Schools officials, parents reflect on challenging year
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ talks about his journey with dance
File image
Police warn of new phone scam targeting elderly people in Central Kentucky