Lexington man accused of running escort service facing federal charges

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused of running a prostitution business for more than 20 years is now facing federal charges.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Michael Comberger is accused of owning Fantasy’s Escort Services.

Investigators said he set up appointments in four other states and drove women to them.

He’s facing conspiracy, transportation and coercion charges.

Comberger is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

