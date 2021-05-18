Officials with FEMA and Kentucky Emergency Management host luncheon to discuss applications for individual assistance

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A meeting was held today in Breathitt County discussing issues that applicants might be having.

Incorrect, lack of, or false information on individual assistance applications are preventing Kentuckians from receiving aid and FEMA officials and Kentucky Emergency Management are trying to clear up any confusion.

“So that the leadership can go out into the community and explain a little bit about how FEMA processes work,” Individual Assistance Branch Director for FEMA Pamela Ross said.

A situation Ross finds common after any natural disaster.

“These disasters are very devastating and sometimes it takes a little bit of time to gather your thoughts after you’ve come through something like this,” Ross said.

Individual Assistance Officer for KYEM Jim Woolums says applications still being accepted till June 23rd.

“FEMA will take registration right up to the last second. There’s no time till they cut that off, that telephone off, they have plenty of time to do it and I urge them to do it,” Woolums said.

Woolums says if anyone receives a packet from FEMA and the Small Business Administration, fill it out.

“Because that is a loan, SBA is the biggest and the largest loan company in the United States . So, they need to send that in and sign it. If they don’t, their process with FEMA will not continue,” Woolums said.

Ross asks those with insurance to register as well.

“Because sometimes their insurance proceeds do not take care of their disaster related needs and so we still would like them to register for our assistance,” Ross said.

Ross says they will accept late applications, however, additional information on why the application is coming in late will be required.

Ross says those wanting to apply for individual assistance can contact FEMA at 1 (800) 621-3362.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.