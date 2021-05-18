Police warn of new phone scam targeting elderly people in Central Kentucky

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are warning about a new phone scam that’s circulating through Central Kentucky.

Winchester police say the caller is targeting elderly people claiming that their grandchildren have been arrested and that the caller is a lawyer representing them asking for cash to get criminal charges dismissed.

Police say the caller will also try to come to the home of the victim to pick up the money.

If you receive any calls similar to this, do not give any personal information to the caller and contact law enforcement.

