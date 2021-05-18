Advertisement

‘Random dancing guy’ talks about his journey with dance

A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man caught on video busting a move on the University of Kentucky’s campus is talking about his dancing adventures.

Last week, a WKYT photographer got a video of Landon Feese dancing at UK.

“It’s just something I can’t not do, and every day I have to do it. It’s like eating candy.” Feese said. “Being able to dance is one way I’m able to express myself.”

Feese, who recently graduated UK with a degree in bio systems engineering, said he’s been getting down since the first grade. He has a background in ballet and, more recently, his moves were a product of the COVID-19 shutdown. He said he practiced in his room for weeks.

“I realized this was an opportunity to get better at something,” he said.

Feese has posted several videos to YouTube, garnering thousands of views.

“I just want to be good at something, and doing both of these things has really helped me out,” Feese said. “Really, you only have one life, and you might as well try everything you want to do.”

In the future, this master of mechanical movements will be packing his dancing shoes for another campus. He is furthering his engineering education at Purdue University.

