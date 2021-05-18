Salute to Seniors: Taylor Miller from Corbin High School

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is honoring high school seniors who’ve managed to stay positive throughout the pandemic.

Despite being forced to miss out on some major milestone moments, Corbin High School’s Taylor Miller stayed strong and focused on her goals.

“I call her Taylor Swift because to me she’s like Taylor Swift,” said family friend Cassie Morgan. “She constantly goes and she never gives up.”

Morgan had a backstage pass to watch Taylor Miller transition from a kid to an accomplished athlete and student.

“Senior year, I’d say our school did a good job, they made it as normal as possible even though there was no way that it could be,” Miller said.

Like so many student-athletes, the young swimmer didn’t get the chance to represent her school her senior year...

But Taylor was able to compete at regionals through her club swim team, the Lexington Dolphins.

“No visitors were allowed, so, my parents didn’t get to watch me, it was just the participants and the coaches,” Miller said.

It wasn’t ideal, but Taylor navigated her way through the uncharted waters of the pandemic, earning a scholarship along the way.

Taylor is planning to swim for Transy this fall and pursue a law career.

“Debating with people my own age and talk about things that will change the world someday has always interested me,” Miller said.

“She could argue anything and win,” Morgan said. “I won’t debate with her because I know I’d lose. She always wins.”

Changing the world may seem like an unreachable goal, but Cassie says if anyone can do it, it’s Taylor.

“If I was younger I would like to be the type of person she is with all her kindness and heart and drive,” Morgan said. “She’s going to be one of the best lawyers in the world.”

