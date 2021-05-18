Advertisement

Summer programs for young people offered in Lexington

Summer camps are getting ready to welcome students, and they are focused on safety.
Summer camps are getting ready to welcome students, and they are focused on safety.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School is almost out here in Lexington, and keeping young people busy and engaged when they’re not in the classroom can be a challenge.

Partners for Youth works to help connect parents with these programs.

There are programs for all ages, and at various cost levels. We had a chance to talk with one of the organization’s leaders, and you can watch that interview below.

For more information, you can follow this link to go to Partners for Youth’s website.

