US retail sales stalled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - April saw retail sales in the US stall after a surge in March. These disappointing numbers cause concern about economic recovery in America. Wealth management advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss US retail sales and the current state of economic recovery.

“Retail sales were up 10.7% in March,” Smith says. “More people were vaccinated and getting out and about. They were shopping for clothes, upcoming events, and spending money at restaurants. People also had additional money coming in from stimulus checks in March. The stimulus money was probably driving some of the increase in retail sales.”

Retail sales in April 2021 are shockingly different than April 2020, which was the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Clothing and accessory sales were up over 700%, and furniture and home furnishing sales were up over 200% from the previous year. Looking at these numbers emphasizes the impact the pandemic had on retailers.

“Retail spending has shown the bumpiness of the recovery of the US economy,” Smith says. “The numbers from month to month are influenced by a variety of factors. Most recently, the stimulus checks in March. But the number of vaccinations, the unemployment rate, and changing regulations on masks and capacity will continue to influence these retail numbers.”

A reopening economy may signal higher retail sales in the coming months. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://www.WKYT.com/MoneyMatters/ and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.