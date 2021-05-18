Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Can a vaccinated person pass COVID-19 to an unvaccinated person?

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

If a vaccinated person catches COVID-19 and the symptoms are mild, can they still pass the virus to someone unvaccinated?

Although COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading it, even if you do not have symptoms.

Medical experts say says early data shows if you have been vaccinated the chances of contracting COVID-19, even indoors, is extremely low. That’s what prompted the recent mask guideline changes.

So if you’ve been vaccinated, you are much less likely to get exposed to the virus and be able to pass it on to others.

Will people who have some level of natural immunity after having COVID-19 will get a card to show proof of immunity?

As of now, the only way you can get a vaccination card is if you get the shot.

The CDC says, even if you have had COVID-19, you should still get the vaccine.

Medical experts say the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. The length and level of protection offered by natural immunity can vary from person to person.

The CDC says if you have had COVID-19, you should wait until you have recovered before getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 645 new COVID-19 cases; 2.79% positivity rate
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
People in New York weigh in on mask-wearing changes
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots