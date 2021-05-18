VACCINE TEAM | Can a vaccinated person pass COVID-19 to an unvaccinated person?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

If a vaccinated person catches COVID-19 and the symptoms are mild, can they still pass the virus to someone unvaccinated?

Although COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading it, even if you do not have symptoms.

Medical experts say says early data shows if you have been vaccinated the chances of contracting COVID-19, even indoors, is extremely low. That’s what prompted the recent mask guideline changes.

So if you’ve been vaccinated, you are much less likely to get exposed to the virus and be able to pass it on to others.

Will people who have some level of natural immunity after having COVID-19 will get a card to show proof of immunity?

As of now, the only way you can get a vaccination card is if you get the shot.

The CDC says, even if you have had COVID-19, you should still get the vaccine.

Medical experts say the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. The length and level of protection offered by natural immunity can vary from person to person.

The CDC says if you have had COVID-19, you should wait until you have recovered before getting the vaccine.

