Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Beshear visits vaccination site at Lexington high school

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will be in Lexington Tuesday morning.

He is set to visit the vaccination clinic at Lafayette High School to speak about the importance of youth vaccinations and thank students for doing their part in the fight to end COVID-19.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Marlene Helm and Mayor Linda Gorton will also be there.

The event is set to start at 9:30 and you can watch it live above.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas

Latest News

A Summer-like feel is on the way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will climb through the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little Summer-like sizzle for May
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
Beshear predicts ‘normal setting’ for schools in fall