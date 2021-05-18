WATCH LIVE: Beshear visits vaccination site at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will be in Lexington Tuesday morning.

He is set to visit the vaccination clinic at Lafayette High School to speak about the importance of youth vaccinations and thank students for doing their part in the fight to end COVID-19.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Marlene Helm and Mayor Linda Gorton will also be there.

The event is set to start at 9:30 and you can watch it live above.

