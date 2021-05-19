Activist, hip-hop artist Devine Carama tapped to lead Lexington’s anti-violence initiative
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a new person in charge of leading Lexington’s anti-violence initiative.
Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday she has tapped Devine Carama to lead “One Lexington.”
The program is designed to steer kids away from guns by keeping them engaged.
Carama is a local activist and hip-hop artist.
