Activist, hip-hop artist Devine Carama tapped to lead Lexington’s anti-violence initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a new person in charge of leading Lexington’s anti-violence initiative.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday she has tapped Devine Carama to lead “One Lexington.”

Mayor Linda Gorton names Devine Carama as director of One Lexington, a program that coordinates city government with community resources to enhance safety and quality of life in neighborhoods experiencing violent crime. pic.twitter.com/etcQgMoOSE — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 19, 2021

The program is designed to steer kids away from guns by keeping them engaged.

Carama is a local activist and hip-hop artist.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.