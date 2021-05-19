Activist, hip-hop artist Devine Carama tapped to lead Lexington’s anti-violence initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a new person in charge of leading Lexington’s anti-violence initiative.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday she has tapped Devine Carama to lead “One Lexington.”

“Devine’s career is hard to contain on a resume, but his focus is clear and that is young people,” Mayor Gorton said.

Mayor Linda Gorton names Devine Carama as director of One Lexington, a program that coordinates city government with community resources to enhance safety and quality of life in neighborhoods experiencing violent crime. pic.twitter.com/etcQgMoOSE — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 19, 2021

Carama is a local activist and hip-hop artist. He oversees several youth programs and teaches a course about hip hop and community engagement UK. He also collects coats for children in need.

“I was reaching a point where I was doing a lot of different things, but I was like there has got to be a cohesive way that I can pull these connections and tools together,” Carama said.

The One Lexington program is designed to steer kids away from guns by keeping them engaged.

Although he’s used to being hands-on, Carama says he’ll spend the next few weeks listening to how he can best serve the community.

“I want to go and meet with some of these organizations on the ground,” Carama said. “I want to meet with our great police officers. I just want to learn, soak up some knowledge, then jump in and work because it’s again it’s going to be collective.”

Carama is expected to begin work on June 7.

