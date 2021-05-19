Advertisement

Activist, hip-hop artist Devine Carama tapped to lead Lexington’s anti-violence initiative

By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a new person in charge of leading Lexington’s anti-violence initiative.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday she has tapped Devine Carama to lead “One Lexington.”

“Devine’s career is hard to contain on a resume, but his focus is clear and that is young people,” Mayor Gorton said.

Carama is a local activist and hip-hop artist. He oversees several youth programs and teaches a course about hip hop and community engagement UK. He also collects coats for children in need.

“I was reaching a point where I was doing a lot of different things, but I was like there has got to be a cohesive way that I can pull these connections and tools together,” Carama said.

The One Lexington program is designed to steer kids away from guns by keeping them engaged.

Although he’s used to being hands-on, Carama says he’ll spend the next few weeks listening to how he can best serve the community.

“I want to go and meet with some of these organizations on the ground,” Carama said. “I want to meet with our great police officers. I just want to learn, soak up some knowledge, then jump in and work because it’s again it’s going to be collective.”

Carama is expected to begin work on June 7.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Students in LaRue County Schools will start their summer break four days early as the school...
Kentucky county’s bus driver shortage leads to early end of school year
File image
Lexington man accused of running escort service facing federal charges
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash
A company that has provided adoption and foster care services for Kentucky for decades, might...
Ky. officials debate whether state should renew contract with Baptist-owned children’s services company

Latest News

In Scott County, the community showed their support for the grads as they paraded through...
Community holds special parade to celebrate Scott County High School graduates
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
The hotel has about 50 positions to fill to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels.
Lexington hotel industry is balancing increase in business with shortages in supplies and staff
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews incoming direc. of One Lexington Devine Carama
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews incoming director of One Lexington Devine Carama