Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer surge taking over the forecast

Temperatures will surge(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A robust high-pressure dome will be taking control of our forecast for much of this week, providing plenty of dry days ahead but also a significant warm-up as well.

Mostly dry conditions will persist throughout this evening and into tonight. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out for this evening, but generally, that threat will diminish after the sunsets. Temperatures will again stay on the mild side through this evening and tonight, with the 70s slowly fall into the 60s and then some upper 50s possible later tonight.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some clouds will be around, but overall it is expected to be another mostly sunny day with warm conditions. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Commonwealth. Dry conditions and a light to moderate breeze will continue throughout the day as well.

Our dry pattered will stretch through the rest of the week and even into the beginning of next week. However, while I say it’s “dry,” I’m referring to no rain chances, but humidity will still come into play for many days, making it feel even warmer. Highs will continue to rise through the 80s as we continue towards the weekend, and by Sunday, we will very likely see a few 90s show up for some areas. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will stay in the 80s, but some scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will come back into the forecast.

