Fayette Co. students rallying for more counselors, fewer police officers in schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools students are rallying in Lexington Wednesday to have more counselors and fewer police officers in schools.

The group “Counselors Over Cops” has a list of demands, including only having one officer per school, limiting the police’s role and having more funding for programs that could help students’ mental health.

“The first thing that we saw when we walked in was multiple police officers sitting at the entrance at the metal detectors staring down at us,” said Benjamin Shapere, a senior at Bryan Station.

Shapere said it felt like there were more officers on campus this spring. Students held signs that called school policing a prison pipeline.

“I asked people ‘when was the first time that you got arrested and where was this’ and I was really shocked by the number of people who responded by saying it started at school,” said Micheline Karaga, a senior at Lafayette High School.

The group says it wants to stop criminalizing students.

The Fayette County School District has a 10-point safety plan that includes adding more mental health professionals and training for staff. Students said they’ve talked to school administrators on the issue.

“They were more on the side of the police are not on the side of the students. I think they are kind of stuck in an old way of thinking,” Shapere said.

This group said it was motivated to hold the rally following last summer’s protest against police brutality.

Fayette County Public School officials could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. In previous interviews regarding Counselors Over Cops, they told our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader they’ve spoke with students, but adults outside the community have mischaracterized the situation.

Some students told me they’ve only seen police have negative interactions with students. They said it’s not proven that armed officers help protect students during school shootings. They said when students make mistakes, their actions are often criminalized. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ZQeM8PSKJL — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.