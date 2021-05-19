First round of Fayette County Public School graduates receive diplomas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first round of 2021 graduates from Fayette County Public Schools received their diplomas Tuesday, May 19.

It’s an exciting day for the seniors, especially since they got to graduate in person.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I’m so glad we’re back in Rupp Arena,” said FCPS Chief of High Schools James McMillin.

Henry Clay’s graduating senior class filled the floor while family members filled up what portion of the stands they were able to. Officials put a cap on the number of tickets each graduating senior could have for family and friends at four so social distancing could still be adhered to.

While they wish more family members could pack the house, Mcmillin said many expressed gratitude for having an in-person ceremony at all.

“We want these to be student-focused,” He said. “You know, obviously our families are our partners here in Lexington, and we wanted them to be able to recognize their students in this platform.”

In addition to an in-person ceremony, FCPS live-streamed each graduation for those who can’t attend.

High school graduation ceremonies continue today at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and tomorrow at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.