Four facing charges after illegal gambling machines found in Nicholasville businesses

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say four people are facing charges after illegal gambling machines were found in two Nicholasville business on Monday.

The police department, along with the FBI, executed a search warrant at 716 S. Main Street, which is Blair’s Auto, where they found a room in the back of the business that contained seven gambling machines.

Police say officers then executed a second search warrant at 1000 S. Main Street, a location rented from Valero, where they found 15 gambling machines.

Police charged Barron Henderson of South Carolina, Teresa Burdine of Nicholasville, Sheila Johns of Nicholasville and Carolyn Ramsey-Jasper of Somerset with conspiracy to promote gambling.

The police department seized 22 gambling machines and approximately $10,000 from individuals and in the active machines.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and there may be additional charges, as well as more people charged, as they get more information.

