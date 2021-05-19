Advertisement

Frankfort police searching for suspect after armed robbery at AT&T store

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police say they’re still looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at an AT&T store on Tuesday.

Police say the call was dispatched around 5:25 p.m. They say two men came into the store, showed a firearm, and stole 20-30 cell phones.

Police say the suspects fled in a maroon Ford Explorer. They were located on I-64 by police, but refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit through Franklin, Shelby, and Jefferson counties. Police say the suspects then got out of the vehicle and fled.

One juvenile suspect was found and taken into custody in the Middletown area of Jefferson County, while the second suspect is still at large.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a Louisville car dealership.

