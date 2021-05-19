Gov. Beshear reports 588 new COVID-19 cases; 2.77% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 588 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 454,044 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.77% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 123 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 6,678.

As of Wednesday, 378 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 108 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 1,937,333 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.