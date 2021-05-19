Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms and a Summer-like surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another day and another chance of scattered storms. Temperatures will keep creeping up the thermometer.

Daytime highs will likely run right around 80 degrees today. If you are caught under one of the showers, you might be a little cooler. Not everyone sees rain, but most of you will see highs reach the 80s. This is the beginning of a very long run with the warmer weather.

The weekend could reach highs around 85-90 degrees. Chances of reaching the 90-degree mark are low for the entire area, but a few locations could reach it. This Summer-like warmth will be with us through next week. When humidity is factored into the equation, the potential for heat index values could come calling.

I have ended every one of these forecasts with the same simple lines for more than a year. “It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!” This will be the last post with that full line included. Now, I will only include this... Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

