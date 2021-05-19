Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

Photo: WKYT
Photo: WKYT(WKYT)
By Maggy Mcdonel
May. 19, 2021
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for vaccinated individuals starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask. However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC’s guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at the pharmacy will continue wearing masks.

