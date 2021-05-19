Advertisement

Lewis leads Kentucky to win in final home game

Kentucky closes regular season home schedule with 8-4 victory over Tennessee Tech
Kentucky closes regular season home schedule with 8-4 victory over Tennessee Tech
Kentucky closes regular season home schedule with 8-4 victory over Tennessee Tech(Barry Westerman | UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Playing his final home game in a Kentucky uniform Zeke Lewis made sure he exited the field in style. The senior infielder matched career-highs with three hits and two runs while also scoring the last run in the Wildcats’ 8-4 victory over Tennessee Tech at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Cats (28-20) now take to the road, ending the regular season at No. 2 Vanderbilt before arriving in Hoover, Alabama next week for the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Tuesday night’s win over the Golden Eagles provided a jolt of positive energy and momentum as the team seeks to earn its way into an NCAA Regional.

Should that happen, Lewis will likely play a large role. With his 3-for-4 effort against Tennessee Tech the Atlanta native raised his batting average to .433 since returning from injury nine games ago. During that span he’s had a hit in seven games with four multi-hit efforts, all while playing a superb defensive second base.

Joining Lewis in Tuesday’s hit parade was junior utility man Austin Schultz, who delivered three hits, also tying his career best. He demolished a three-run home run in a four-run second inning that dug UK out of an early 3-0 hole and recorded his 23rd multi-hit game of the season, second-most in the SEC behind Auburn’s Ryan Bliss.

On the mound, freshman right-hander Ryan Hagenow earned the win but senior righty Holt Jones stole the show with three shutout innings of work in relief. Jones struck out six, four more than his previous high during his one season at UK.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?

Latest News

UK begins NCAA competition on Friday.
UK captain Svejgard Nielsen leading ‘Cats to NCAA Championships
University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
Former UofL basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio federally charged with extortion
UK practiced Monday before Tuesday's departure.
UK Women’s Golf set to play in 1st NCAA Championship since 1992
Trainer Bob Baffert checks his stopwatch while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday,...
NYRA suspends Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes