Lewis leads Kentucky to win in final home game

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Playing his final home game in a Kentucky uniform Zeke Lewis made sure he exited the field in style. The senior infielder matched career-highs with three hits and two runs while also scoring the last run in the Wildcats’ 8-4 victory over Tennessee Tech at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Cats (28-20) now take to the road, ending the regular season at No. 2 Vanderbilt before arriving in Hoover, Alabama next week for the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Tuesday night’s win over the Golden Eagles provided a jolt of positive energy and momentum as the team seeks to earn its way into an NCAA Regional.

Should that happen, Lewis will likely play a large role. With his 3-for-4 effort against Tennessee Tech the Atlanta native raised his batting average to .433 since returning from injury nine games ago. During that span he’s had a hit in seven games with four multi-hit efforts, all while playing a superb defensive second base.

Joining Lewis in Tuesday’s hit parade was junior utility man Austin Schultz, who delivered three hits, also tying his career best. He demolished a three-run home run in a four-run second inning that dug UK out of an early 3-0 hole and recorded his 23rd multi-hit game of the season, second-most in the SEC behind Auburn’s Ryan Bliss.

On the mound, freshman right-hander Ryan Hagenow earned the win but senior righty Holt Jones stole the show with three shutout innings of work in relief. Jones struck out six, four more than his previous high during his one season at UK.