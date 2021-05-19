New phase of Clays Mill Road project begins Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For 10 years now, work has been ongoing to widen and improve Clays Mill Road in Lexington. The next phase of the project starts Sunday and will close a portion of the busy road until August.

Neighbors say they hope this project addresses safety concerns they have about walking along or crossing the road as cars go by.

Tanya Serna and her family love the neighborhood.

“I feel like it’s out of a movie, where you go out to get the paper and all your neighbors go out to get the paper and you’re waving at everyone,” Serna said.

It’s a safe and friendly atmosphere for families to raise their children, except when it comes to trying to walk along or cross nearby Clays Mill Road.

“Every time we try to cross Clays Mill, because we really like to go into the neighborhood across the street, cars don’t slow down. They seem to often times speed up, they definitely don’t seem concerned that we’re pushing a baby in a stroller or that we have our dogs with us,” Serna said.

Not even the cross walk down the block seems to help the Sernas.

“We definitely don’t feel safe, and we know that other neighbors who also like to take their kids to over to the hill n dale park and also have to cross Clays Mill feel the same way,” Serna said.

Serna is hopeful that the next phase of an expansion project on Clays Mill will address those very concerns. Starting Sunday, crews will begin work from Stratford Drive to Pasadena Drive, and it’s expected to be closed until August.

The city says the project promises to add an additional lane for traffic, but also include new curbs, sidewalks, and bike paths.

“I just hope it really becomes more pedestrian friendly, bike friendly, and family friendly. There’s a lot of neighbors who live here that have small children,” Serna said.

Families are hoping the project will help keep them safer when enjoying the community they love.

The final phase of the project is expected to be finished in Dec. 2022.

