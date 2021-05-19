Nicholasville company donates 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - India has set a record no one wants to set.

More than 4,500 hundred people died on Wednesday due to the coronavirus. That’s more deaths in a single day than any other country during the pandemic.

The good news is a Jessamine County doctor, Dr. Preetpal Sidahu, who is the CEO of Solaris Diagnostics, is helping his home country of India with much-needed oxygen. However, it’s not easy to purchase or get it to the people.

Go inside Solaris Diagnostics and you’ll find lab techs still checking COVID-19 test kits for positive samples.

Dr. Sidahu says at COVID’s peak in the U.S. they were processing 40,000 test kits a day. Now, that’s down to around 10,000.

The coronavirus seems to be under control in Kentucky, but for Dr. Sidahu’s home country of India, it’s quite the opposite.

“Thousands and thousands of people are getting infected every day,” Dr. Sidahu said. “Last time I checked, 400,000 positive samples was coming up.”

His family is OK, but his village of 8,000 is not.

“We did not have a single oxygen concentrator,” Dr. Sidahu said. “That made me think ‘OK, I have to do something.’”

It wasn’t easy, but he found a vendor in China to ship 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India. The total cost was around $700,000.

Last week, we introduced you to Sumati Hasani, a research student at UK, who is raising $50,000 for oxygen concentrators for four Indian hospitals.

India is a country with more than a billion people in a dire situation, looking for aid from around the world and Kentucky is doing its part.

It’s definitely not going to fix everything but it is going to help people who are in dire need of oxygen,” Dr. Sidahu said.

Dr. Sidahu says he is going to send more oxygen concentrators to India in the future.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.