Training held by Pulaski Co. special response team after major fire

Local, state and even federal officials participated in Tuesday's training.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Weeks after a devastating fire, the Pulaski County Special Response team showed it is still operational Tuesday.

A fire heavily damaged the Somerset SRT headquarters in April.

Tuesday, they organized a major training event at the local airport.

The scenario was one they hope never to encounter; a chemical leak and exposure at the airport requiring a hazmat crew and a local, state, and federal law enforcement response.

April’s fire destroyed equipment and a satellite communications truck and damaged their headquarters and several other trucks. Chief Doug Baker said they wanted to do this exercise to show they can still operate.

“This is just the place where we are all getting together, so on a training exercise, if we have something in the real world, at least we are together; we know what each other can do and what they can’t do.” Chief Baker said.

The SRT trained with local firefighters, some members of the military and the FBI.

Chief Baker said they try to focus on out-of-the-ordinary drills to be better prepared for the unexpected.

