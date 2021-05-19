UK opens two new COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has opened two new vaccine clinics in Lexington.

The two new locations are the Alumni Park Clinic and the University Health Pharmacy. They are replacing the mass vaccination site at Kroger Field that closed last week.

Officials encourage everyone to continue getting the vaccine, especially now that children 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.