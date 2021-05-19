Advertisement

Update: Kentucky State Police identify body found in Pike County

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police identified the body found in the Virgie community of Pike County on May 10th.

Troopers identified the woman as Bethany Lindon, 32, from Somerset.

Police tell us troopers first received calls just after 7 a.m. Monday, May 10th, about a body found near a park on Long Fork Road.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

Kentucky State Police continues to investigate the cause of death.

