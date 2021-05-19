Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | What should you do if you need to get a replacement vaccination card?

If you do need a replacement, you should first contact the place where you got vaccinated. If...
If you do need a replacement, you should first contact the place where you got vaccinated. If they aren’t open anymore, reach out to your county health department, you should be on a vaccination registry.(Department of Defense Photo/EJ Hersom)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

What should you do if you need to get a replacement vaccination card?

The CDC recommends taking a photo of both sides of the card in case you lost it.

If you do need a replacement, you should first contact the place where you got vaccinated. If they aren’t open anymore, reach out to your county health department, you should be on a vaccination registry.

If we do need a booster, do we need to get the same type of vaccine as our previous shots?

All three companies that make the vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say they are working on developing booster shots to help bolster protection against new variants.

The Biden administration has said Americans should expect to receive a booster shot.

Most medical experts expect a third shot will be needed around a year after you are fully vaccinated.

For your first vaccine shot, doctors say you should not mix different types of vaccines. It’s not known yet if that will also apply to the potential of a booster shot.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Students in LaRue County Schools will start their summer break four days early as the school...
Kentucky county’s bus driver shortage leads to early end of school year
File image
Lexington man accused of running escort service facing federal charges
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash
A company that has provided adoption and foster care services for Kentucky for decades, might...
Ky. officials debate whether state should renew contract with Baptist-owned children’s services company

Latest News

Jessamine County doctor, Dr. Preetpal Sidahu, who is the CEO of Solaris Diagnostics, is helping...
Nicholasville company donates 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India
CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
‘Cautious optimism’: COVID cases drop across country
European Union easing travel restrictions
CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
COVID case rates cause cautious optimism