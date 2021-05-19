VACCINE TEAM | What should you do if you need to get a replacement vaccination card?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

What should you do if you need to get a replacement vaccination card?

The CDC recommends taking a photo of both sides of the card in case you lost it.

If you do need a replacement, you should first contact the place where you got vaccinated. If they aren’t open anymore, reach out to your county health department, you should be on a vaccination registry.

If we do need a booster, do we need to get the same type of vaccine as our previous shots?

All three companies that make the vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say they are working on developing booster shots to help bolster protection against new variants.

The Biden administration has said Americans should expect to receive a booster shot.

Most medical experts expect a third shot will be needed around a year after you are fully vaccinated.

For your first vaccine shot, doctors say you should not mix different types of vaccines. It’s not known yet if that will also apply to the potential of a booster shot.

