Beshear attends grand opening for new vaccination site in Mt. Sterling

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new vaccination site is now open in Mount Sterling.

Governor Beshear was in attendance for the grand opening Thursday morning:

It’s at First Health Care Clinic.

The clinic did a lot of work early in the pandemic, testing people for COVID-19. It will help people not only in Mount Sterling but in surrounding communities too.

This pandemic has shown just how important the accessibility is for every Kentuckian,” Gov. Beshear said. “The ease to be able to get in and get out and get what you need. "

The governor wants more Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19 before the June 11 reopening date.

