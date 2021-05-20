Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Continue To Climb

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our long cold spring is over as summertime air continues to surge into the Commonwealth. This will give us our warmest run since way back in early September of last year. For those looking for some dry weather… We have ya covered there, too.

Lexington FINALLY hit 80 on Wednesday, making this the latest 80 degree temps since May 22, 1972. If you’re keeping score, that summer went on to be rather tame.

Temps today spike into the 80-85 degree range for many with a few clouds going up. There could still be a popcorn shower or storm going up, but don’t hold your breath on that one.

Low and middle 80s will be common Friday into the weekend when a few spots try to make a run into the upper 80s.

Our skies are mainly dry during this time with our next chance for a few storms coming into the mix by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: WKYT
Kroger to lift mask mandate
Police say four people are facing charges after illegal gambling machines were found in two...
Four facing charges after illegal gambling machines found in Nicholasville businesses
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
Brood X cicadas starting to emerge in Lexington area
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash

Latest News

Our highs will climb well into the 80s to around 90
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The warmest temperatures of the year are here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like stretch continues
Temperatures will surge
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer surge taking over the forecast
Temperatures climb the thermometer
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast