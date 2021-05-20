Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Continue To Climb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our long cold spring is over as summertime air continues to surge into the Commonwealth. This will give us our warmest run since way back in early September of last year. For those looking for some dry weather… We have ya covered there, too.

Lexington FINALLY hit 80 on Wednesday, making this the latest 80 degree temps since May 22, 1972. If you’re keeping score, that summer went on to be rather tame.

Temps today spike into the 80-85 degree range for many with a few clouds going up. There could still be a popcorn shower or storm going up, but don’t hold your breath on that one.

Low and middle 80s will be common Friday into the weekend when a few spots try to make a run into the upper 80s.

Our skies are mainly dry during this time with our next chance for a few storms coming into the mix by Tuesday and Wednesday.

