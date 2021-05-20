Advertisement

Community holds special parade to celebrate Scott County High School graduates

By Chad Hedrick
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - High school seniors across Kentucky are celebrating their accomplishments after spending most of their senior year learning virtually.

In Scott County, the community showed their support for the grads as they paraded through Georgetown. One student says it was a special moment after missing on many senior year traditions.

“The end of last year, I think it was really hard on all of us because of the adjustment and I think at the beginning of this year it got a little easier because we were expecting to go virtual at first,” said Maddie Zaheri, Scott County High School’s valedictorian.

The pandemic canceled most of those traditional senior year moments, making the ones they were able to have that much more special.

“I think we have just been relying on each other a lot this year,” Zaheri said.

With just days before they walk across the stage, the seniors in Scott County were all together so the community could celebrate their accomplishments with a parade through Georgetown.

“I think everyone is just so excited. The parade last year was so fun for everyone, but that was their graduation. For us it’s just a little extra thing we’re doing for graduation. Everyone has decorated their cars, and all our friends are here, and everyone is just really excited,” Zaheri said.

Zaheri says she wasn’t sure her classmates would get to close out the year in a more normal setting, which made those days in person that much more important.

“It’s definitely different than what I was expecting, but I’ve had so much fun and we made it our own thing. I think we’ve all grown closer because of everything that’s happened,” Zaheri said.

Graduation ceremonies are set for Thursday and Saturday for the three high schools in Scott County.

