Gov. Beshear reports 575 new COVID-19 cases; 2.70 % positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 575 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 454,609 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.70% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 133 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, and two new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,693.

As of Thursday, 357 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 104 are in the ICU, and 44 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 1,945,674 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

