GRAPHIC: In search of 2 Capitol riot suspects, FBI releases new videos

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video included in this story may disturb.

(CNN) - Two new videos of the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol were released by the FBI.

Authorities are hoping the footage will help identify two suspects.

One of them is seen trying to tear off an officer’s gas mask and then hitting officers with a baton. The other suspect is shown punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.

Anyone with information on these suspects, or anyone else involved with the riot is asked to call 1-800 CALL FBI or go to fbi.gov.

More than 425 people have been arrested since the siege.

The Justice Department reports more than 125 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

