‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Riverfill 10 Cinema re-opened its doors Wednesday for the first time in more than one year, resurrecting the screens with- among other options- a movie about a local murder.

On June 8, 1989, Susan Daniels Smith was killed in the Pikeville area. Smith, a mother of two from Freeburn, had been working with the FBI as an informant with an agent named Mark Putnam. That partnership, according to reports, soon became an affair. An affair that eventually ended when Putnam strangled Smith.

“It’s part of our culture now. You know, how many FBI killers do we know?” asked Riverfill 10 Manager Cathy Harris.

The case, which caught the attention of local and national news outlets, was the first reported instance of an FBI agent committing homicide. Books and television programs were created using the story and that shock continues to cause ripples in different forms of media today.

Harris said she remembers the events unfolding and her husband, a former Kentucky State Police Post 9 dispatcher, shared some of his experiences with her.

“He told me that the day that it happened- and he didn’t know this at the time, but afterwards he knew- the day it happened Mark Putnam actually came to Post 9 with the woman in the trunk of his car dead,” Harris said.

She said she was also questioned, having been working at the former movie theater in town, which she said Putnam used as an alibi.

“I guess he told them that when that happened he was at the movies, but he wasn’t at the movies obviously,” she said.

But now he can be found at the movies- or in one. Film crews were in Harlan County in 2016, recording a movie called Above Suspicion. That film was finally released during the pandemic. And now, as movie theaters re-open, the Riverfill 10 is showing the movie on the big screen, starring actress Emilia Clarke.

“I loved Game of Thrones, you know. And now to, you know, see her in a movie, you know, about my hometown-even though it was a dark part of our town’s history,” said local man and Riverfill 10 employee Jonathan Collins.

Locals believe keeping the story alive is important, but some are suspicious of how the story will come across through the Hollywood gaze.

“It’s a woman who lost her life. You know, and rumors aside about anything, you know, you should always treat people with dignity,” said Collins. “And people in this area deserve dignity and definitely the dead deserve dignity.”

But, still, most people at the theater Wednesday said they are committing to giving the film a shot.

The movie theater announces its showtimes on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.