Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like stretch continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will stay on the warmer side through the end of the week and beyond.

I know many of you have slowly been feeling it... the arrival of the warmer air. Temperatures are already running above normal. The trend will push to an all-new level soon. This surge of summer-like air will run the show for the foreseeable future. Some of our highs will come in around 80 to 85 degrees today and Friday.

The true signs of early summer will become a bigger factor this weekend. I think both days have the potential to reach the upper 80s and maybe a few 90-degree readings. While this might look like a record run, it is not! These numbers will fall short of any record heat. Those numbers run in the low to mid-90s.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

