KSP: Body of 4th victim found badly burned inside Ohio Co. barn

Ohio Co. coroner arrives after a fourth victim was found in McHenry.
By Gray Media
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Investigators and fire crews are back on scene where three people were found shot dead near a burning barn in Ohio County.

Thursday morning, troopers said a fourth victim was found badly burned inside the barn. It’s not yet known if they were shot.

According to KSP officials, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office first called state troopers to assist just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State troopers say it appears the three individuals, two males and one female, were shot.

KSP told 14 News that all three victims were found in close proximity to one another outside of a home.

It happened in the 5700 block of Highway 62.

Fire crews worked Thursday morning to cool down the barn so they could investigate, and that’s when the fourth body was discovered.

KSP Trooper Corey King says they are not actively looking for a shooter right now.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

