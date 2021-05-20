Ky. Republicans call on Beshear to reopen state sooner than June 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In three weeks, restrictions and mandates from COVID-19 are supposed to end in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear made that announcement last week, but top legislative leaders in Frankfort say it’s not fast enough.

The governor says the state’s health and its economy are finally starting to improve and he’s keeping his timeline for next month.

Governor Beshear used a backdrop of a new clinic in Mt. Sterling on Thursday to again say, brighter days are right around the corner.

“Every day feels a little bit better because every day more Kentuckians are stepping up and getting vaccinated,” said Gov. Beshear. “Protecting themselves and the community around them.”

First Care new’s clinic is opening as the Governor says the state is doing better in many areas.

“Just yesterday, Moody’s said our economy is rebounding,” Beshear said. “This is their word, with gusto.”

But legislative leaders say it’s not fast enough.

Both House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers have signed a joint statement, saying Kentucky needs to be fully re-opened now. They say the governor following selective science will make Kentucky one of the last states to re-open and gain normalcy.

“Well, I would say Kentuckians age 12 to 15 ought to get the same chance to be fully vaccinated that those individuals did,” Beshear said.

Senator Damon Thayer says the restrictions have gone on for far too long, hurting businesses and the average Kentuckian.

“And then it has just gone on for more than a year,” Thayer said. “Of one person controlling the lives of all Kentuckians.”

“Virtually everyone out there is happy about this except for those who spent this pandemic criticizing and not working to help save lives,” Beshear said.

Legislative leaders say if the CDC says mask mandates and capacity limitations can be lifted for the fully vaccinated, then it’s time for all restrictions to end in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear said business owners told him they wanted a runway to re-open, asking for time to adjust and increase their staffs.

