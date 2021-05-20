Advertisement

Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month

By Travis Leder
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Lego has announced a new set designed to celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ community.

The toy manufacturer’s “Everyone is Awesome” set will go on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, and it includes 11 minifigures each with an individual hairstyle and color.

Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.(Lego)

The company said the 346-piece model is inspired by the rainbow flag, which is used to symbolize LGBTQ pride and social movements.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” set designer Matthew Ashton said. “We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks, and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.
The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.(Lego)

When the model is complete, it will stand around four inches tall, and it can be displayed on shelves or window sills.

The set will be sold online and in Lego-branded stores for $34.99.

