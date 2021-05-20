Advertisement

Lexington hotel industry is balancing increase in business with shortages in supplies and staff

The hotel has about 50 positions to fill to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that travel is picking back up, guests are checking back in to hotels like the Lexington Marriott City Center, rooms actually sold out last weekend.

“We started to get busy again last fall, not to the levels that we needed or wanted to be but we’re there now,” General Manager Barry Kuhnke said. “Having that sell out again was amazing, there’s just a life back in our hotels.”

But for many industries, there are some growing pains coming out of the pandemic like a shortage of supplies and staff.

“On the food and beverage side specifically, we have some challenges getting some of those supplies in,” Kuhnke said. “Pre-pandemic we had roughly 175 associates, and we’re up to about 125 to 130 right now so we have a little bit to go yet to get back to where we were.”

Instead of relying solely on Indeed, the new normal for the Marriott includes recruiting on multiple employment websites, social media, and hosting career fairs of their own.

They’re stepping up efforts to bring employees and guests through their lobby doors.

“We just hope that everybody is patient with every industry,” Kuhnke said. “We’re all going through something, no matter what industry we’re apart of and we all have different challenges, but just like everybody else, it’s about the safety and security of everybody.”

For more information about job openings the Lexington Marriott City Center is working to fill, visit the careers tab on their website.

