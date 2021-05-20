Lexington Humane Society in need of families to foster animals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the pandemic the Lexington Humane Society had an increase people interested in fostering animals, and now a year later, the need for fostering is greater than ever.

“We have seen so many animals come into our care. Not only those who are nearly ready for adoption, but those who are so tiny that they aren’t ready for adoption,” said Ashley Hammond, the director of fundraising for the humane society.

Fostering a pet is no walk in the park, but with help from the Lexington Humane Society, they’ll give you all the essentials you need to keep the furry friends happy at your home.

“Someone who is willing to give the time that it takes, whether that be every three hours feeding, or bottle feeding kittens, or if that is just eight weeks of a dog in your home just hanging out,” Hammond said.

Not only can you foster a cat or dog, but they also have rabbits and pigs that you can foster.

If you’re interested in fostering, you can follow this link to find an application and more information.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.