Advertisement

Meijer offering small incentive for vaccinated customers

(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Meijer is encouraging people to get vaccinated with a small incentive.

The grocer is giving customers a $10 coupon if they get fully vaccinated at a Meijer store.

They’re also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase for customers who got vaccinated elsewhere.

Meijer is the latest company to offer an incentive to encourage people to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: WKYT
Kroger to lift mask mandate
Police say four people are facing charges after illegal gambling machines were found in two...
Four facing charges after illegal gambling machines found in Nicholasville businesses
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
Brood X cicadas starting to emerge in Lexington area
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash

Latest News

Fostering a pet is no walk in the park, but with help from the Lexington Humane Society,...
Lexington Humane Society in need of families to foster animals
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Continue To Climb
Investigators report a surge in catalytic converter thefts in recent months.
WKYT Investigates | A surge in stolen catalytic converters
Stanford police say they were contacted Wednesday by Bluegrass 911 about a possible location...
Tennessee murder suspect caught in Stanford hospital’s parking lot