Advertisement

Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says

Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May 10 video chat she had with her boyfriend at the detention center, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman’s video chat with her incarcerated boyfriend led to her arrest for criminal abuse and sexual abuse.

Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May 10 video chat she had with her boyfriend at the detention center, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Ahlbrand told the boyfriend she could not find her “snacks,” and implied her 18-month-old toddler had eaten them.

The snacks she mentions are believed to contain THC, the sheriff’s office said.

Ahlbrand showed her boyfriend, who is the child’s father, photos of the toddler appearing to be under the influence.

Ahlbrand and her boyfriend laughed at the photos, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

While in the video chat, Ahlbrand performed sexual acts on herself while her child was nearby. She did this again on May 15 during another video chat with her boyfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies reviewed the video chat two days later as a follow-up investigation.

Ahlbrand was arrested Wednesday for criminal abuse and sexual abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Students in LaRue County Schools will start their summer break four days early as the school...
Kentucky county’s bus driver shortage leads to early end of school year
File image
Lexington man accused of running escort service facing federal charges
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash
A company that has provided adoption and foster care services for Kentucky for decades, might...
Ky. officials debate whether state should renew contract with Baptist-owned children’s services company

Latest News

In Scott County, the community showed their support for the grads as they paraded through...
Community holds special parade to celebrate Scott County High School graduates
The hotel has about 50 positions to fill to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels.
Lexington hotel industry is balancing increase in business with shortages in supplies and staff
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews incoming direc. of One Lexington Devine Carama
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews incoming director of One Lexington Devine Carama