Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman’s video chat with her incarcerated boyfriend led to her arrest for criminal abuse and sexual abuse.

Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May 10 video chat she had with her boyfriend at the detention center, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Ahlbrand told the boyfriend she could not find her “snacks,” and implied her 18-month-old toddler had eaten them.

The snacks she mentions are believed to contain THC, the sheriff’s office said.

Ahlbrand showed her boyfriend, who is the child’s father, photos of the toddler appearing to be under the influence.

Ahlbrand and her boyfriend laughed at the photos, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

While in the video chat, Ahlbrand performed sexual acts on herself while her child was nearby. She did this again on May 15 during another video chat with her boyfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies reviewed the video chat two days later as a follow-up investigation.

Ahlbrand was arrested Wednesday for criminal abuse and sexual abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

