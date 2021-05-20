Advertisement

Tennessee murder suspect caught in Stanford hospital’s parking lot

Stanford police say they were contacted Wednesday by Bluegrass 911 about a possible location...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say the suspect in a Tennessee murder was caught in Stanford.

Stanford police say they were contacted Wednesday by Bluegrass 911 about a possible location for Johnathan R. Lemons who was wanted in Tennessee for two felony counts of murder and two felony counts of child abuse.

Police say they got information that Lemons was in the area of Fort Logan Hospital and there was a safety concern regarding the birth of his baby.

We’re told officers went to the hospital and spotted Lemons in the parking lot where he was quickly caught.

Lemons was taken to the Stanford Police Department for processing and then to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

