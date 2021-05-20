Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Are vaccine dosages the same for children and adults? Should I get an antibody test?

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

Are vaccine dosages the same for children and adults?

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children, and that is only for ages 12-and-up.

Moderna’s is in the final stages of its trials for children.

Both Pfizer and Moderna say children 12-and-older will receive the exact same two-dose vaccine regimen as adults.

The vaccine makers say the dosage for children younger than 12 will likely need to be modified, those trials are just beginning.

Johnson and johnson just recently started testing its vaccine on children 12 and up. It’s not known yet if they will receive the same shot as adults.

If I’m fully vaccinated, should I get an antibody test to check my immunity?

Just this week, the FDA advised against taking antibody tests to evaluate protection from COVID-19. The FDA says the current vaccines induce specific antibodies.

Right now, the only antibody testing at commercial labs will only detect antibodies from a natural infection.

Researchers are working to develop tests that will detect the type of antibodies induced by the vaccine, but it is not known when those will be available.

