YMCA in Lexington area offering signing bonus for new summer counselors

While kids are out of school for the summer, they’re ready to head to camp or jump in the pool. And the YMCA is hoping older students are ready to work.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While kids are out of school for the summer, they’re ready to head to camp or jump in the pool. And the YMCA is hoping older students are ready to work.

“The return to normal has been something everyone has been anticipating and we’re excited,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of YMCA of Central Kentucky.

A normal summer means camp and the pool at the YMCA, but of course, they need people to work those jobs.

“It’s a little bit of a tight labor market but we’re making progress,” Anderson said.

Anderson said most of their summer employees are college students or high school graduates. With the pandemic moving classes online, she said many people aren’t sticking around Lexington for the summer. On top of that, the job market is extremely competitive right now.

“There are a lot of opportunities for them to consider locally. If you drive down the street or you stop in any stores right now, there are a lot of we are hiring signs up. And so I think young people have choice,” Anderson said.

Just like other businesses, the YMCA is also offering bonuses. Employees could get an extra $500 if they stay beyond the summer season.

“We’ve done something like that in the past with lifeguards, but this summer it’s extended into our summer camp programs and our lifeguard programs. It’s timed right before you go back to school so every little bit helps!” Anderson said.

The summer comes right as the mask mandate and other capacity restrictions will be lifted. Anderson said she’s excited to see some familiar faces and smiling faces at the Y this summer.

Anderson said the camps this summer are almost completely full, but they do have a few spots left.

