Barbara Bailey honored with L.L. Pinkerton Vision Award

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday night, a member of our WKYT family earned an award for her leadership and the example she sets for Kentucky women.

Barbara Bailey is the recipient of the 2021 L.L. Pinkerton Vision Award from Midway University.

Dr. Pinkerton founded the school that would later become Midway. The award highlights someone who’s served as an outstanding role model in their field.

We think Barb fits the criteria, and congratulate her on the achievement!

