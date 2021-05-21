Advertisement

Carrie Underwood announces Las Vegas residency

The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open December 1, 2021, at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.
(Source: Flickr/MrHairyKnuckles)
(Source: Flickr/MrHairyKnuckles)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - Country music star Carrie Underwood announced her first Las Vegas residency, set to begin in December.

The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open December 1, 2021, at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Underwood will perform Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. She will return to Vegas in 2022 to perform six more shows on March 23, 25, 26, 30 and April 1 and 2.

Tickets for all 12 show dates, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public for all shows starting May 24 at 1 p.m.

Underwood says one dollar from each ticket sold will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Latest News

Saturday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Summer-like weekend
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Many seeing hair loss as side effect of COVID-19
Post COVID-19 battle with hair loss taking toll on women
Main street program in Williamsburg receives national accreditation
Main street program in Williamsburg receives national accreditation
Serving up cicadas
University of Tennessee professor serves up cicadas as the star of sweet and savory dishes