Carrie Underwood announces Las Vegas residency

(WVLT) - Country music star Carrie Underwood announced her first Las Vegas residency, set to begin in December.

It’s happening! I’m headed to Las Vegas to kick off my first residency, #REFLECTION at The Theatre at @ResortsWorldLV on December 1! Fan Club pre-sale begins this Monday at 10am PT. Tickets on sale May 24! https://t.co/T2EPBKS6fV pic.twitter.com/GlRD8izAb3 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 12, 2021

The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open December 1, 2021, at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Underwood will perform Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. She will return to Vegas in 2022 to perform six more shows on March 23, 25, 26, 30 and April 1 and 2.

Tickets for all 12 show dates, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public for all shows starting May 24 at 1 p.m.

Underwood says one dollar from each ticket sold will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.