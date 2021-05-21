Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Steamy Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the week with temps that continue to take flight. Temps keep climbing with each passing day and will put a little sizzle in our weekend. This summertime air rolls into early next week before some storms show up to change things around a bit.

Let’s kick this weekend party off with what’s going on out there today. It’s warm. It’s sunny. Get. Out. And. Enjoy.

Temps hit the low and middle 80s for Saturday then climb a little more for Sunday. Highs then can reach the middle and upper 80s and that trend continues into early next week. A local 90 is possible during this time. These are the warmest days we’ve had around here since early September of last year.

Temps likely stay above normal next week into the start of the Memorial Day weekend, but the pattern may become a bit more conducive for some storm action.

