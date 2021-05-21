Dollywood’s Splash Country opens for the summer

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Dollywood’s Splash Country is open for a new season with some guest experience improvements, including a new dining option.

Friday afternoon, Dollywood Splash Country was full of people enjoying the wave pool, afloat on the lazy river and sliding on River Rush.

Visitors will find some changes around the park, including a new dining pass. The dining pass, introduced this season, will allow guests to eat at the park every time they visit for a one-time fee of $40.

”I was really excited about this. Some people are like, Oh, that’s for Flower & Food, we do have something for Flower & Food, but this is for the waterpark. It is for all season, and you can pay the $40 price and you get a meal and a snack every single visit,” said Amber Davis, Dollywood Spokesperson. “You could actually go a step higher in the next tear $60. The difference is you get the unlimited refill mug, and so that is good all season long and that mug is also valid at Dollywood, so that’s really great.”

Dollywood’s Splash Country is now open daily through Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.