Ewell hits for the cycle, Colonels score 10 in the fourth to beat North Dakota State 15-3

Ewell finished 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. – Kendal Ewell hit for the cycle and the Eastern Kentucky University baseball team beat visiting North Dakota State University 15-3 in seven innings on Thursday at Earle Combs Stadium.

Ewell had a single in the first inning, a solo home run in the third, a double in the fourth and then legged out a triple on a ball hit to the gap in right center in the bottom of the sixth.  He finished 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs.

The series continues on Friday with a single game at 6 p.m.

The Colonels (21-30) trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning.  Ewell began the frame with his home run to tie the game.  After a fly out and a single, Charlie Ludwick sent a ball over the wall down the left field line to put Eastern in front by two.  It was his eighth of the season.  Freshman catcher Will King made it back-to-back dingers when he smacked an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left to cap the four-run inning.

With one out and one on in the bottom of the fourth, five straight Colonels reached base.  Ewell started the scoring with an RBI double to right.  After a pair of walks, Ludwick drove in two with a single through the right side.  A single by King drove in another run and made it an 8-2 game.  After a pop up, Max Williams singled through the left side to plate a run.  A walk loaded the bases and Cam Ridley followed with a two-run single to left for an 11-2 edge.  Two more runs scored on a North Dakota State throwing error and Caleb Upshaw drove in one with a single to center to cap the 10-run inning and put the home team in front 14-2.

The game ended after seven innings by run rule.

Ludwick had two hits in four at bats, drove in four and scored twice.  King had a 3-for-4 game with two runs and two RBIs.  Upshaw went 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.  Williams finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Eight different batters had one hit each for the Bison (36-16).  North Dakota State starter Max Loven had allowed four or more runs just one other time this season before giving up six on eight hits in three and one-third innings against the Colonels.

